Multi-million dollar illegal marijuana growing operation discovered in the Berkshires

SAVOY, Mass. (WWLP) – Excessive use of electricity led to the discovery of a multi-million dollar illegal marijuana growing operation in savoy.

The Massachusetts State Police told 22News, Eversource crews were called to a home on Jackson Road for an electrical problem July 29. They believe the house was using $10,000 worth of electricity every month.

Police were called because a man in the house was not cooperating with Eversource to address the problem, and they noticed a strong scent of marijuana.

They then got a search warrant, and found 3,598 marijuana plants inside the house, weighing 560 pounds, with an estimated street value of over $3 million dollars.

28-year-old Yebin Mai from Staten Island, New York and 32-year-old Bin Huang of Brooklyn, New York were arrested on multiple drug charges. Both are being held on $100,000 bail and arraigned in North Adams District Court Friday.