PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple roads in Pittsfield will be closed on Friday due to this year’s Halloween Parade.

According to a news release sent to 22News from The City of Pittsfield, the parade will begin on Tyler Street at the corner of Tyler and Smith Street and will end at Woodlawn Avenue. The following roads will be closed starting at 5:00 p.m.:

Tyler Street from First to Pine streets.

Smith Street from Tyler to Burbank streets.

Burbank Street from First Street to Morningside School.

Second Street from Orchard to Burbank streets.

Tyler Street from Pine Street to Woodlawn Avenue will be closed starting at 6:30 p.m. as well as the Woodlawn Bridge. There will be no parking on those streets after 5:00 p.m. Residents who live on those streets are asked to keep their front lights on to provide lighting for the parade participants.