NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP)– National Grid customers in North Adams will be able to meet with company representatives to learn about energy assistance programs.

On Tuesday, September 20, National Grid and other partners will be hosting a customer energy assistance fair where customers can meet with National Grid representatives and others to:

• sign up for bill payment programs,

• hear about options for direct energy assistance,

• schedule energy audits,

• speak to customer service representatives and

• meet with regional assistance program leaders.

In locations where National Grid provides only electric or gas service while another utility provides the other, representatives from both utilities will be available. Along with the advocates, partner agencies will be on hand to meet with customers, including: local community agencies for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and other fuel assistance services, local agencies that assist with low-income energy efficiency services, and representatives for Mass Save.

Below is a listing of the National Grid’s customer energy assistance fair pop-up events across the state:

Dates and locations for energy fairs are:

• Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Charles H. McCann Technical School, North Adams

• Tuesday, Oct. 25 – Worcester Public Library, Worcester

• Thursday, Oct. 27 – Dorchester, location to be determined and announced

• Thursday, Nov. 10 – Brockton, location to be determined and announced

• Tuesday, Nov. 15 – Citizen Center, Haverhill

• Thursday, Dec. 1 – City Hall, Fall River

• Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Lowell, location to be determined and announced

All events will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information about energy fairs can be found

at the National Grid website.