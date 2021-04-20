National prescription drug take back day is April 24

BOSTON (WWLP) – If you have expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications you will be able to get rid of them safely during the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 24.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says there are 565 collection sites participating throughout New England, operated by local law enforcement agencies and other community partners. People can drop off tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will NOT be accepted. They also accept vaping devices and cartridges but lithium batteries must be removed.

According to the DEA, last October’s take back day collected a record 57 tons of expired, unused, unwanted prescription drugs, electronic vaping devices and cartridges across New England.

This year’s event takes place on April 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The service is free of charge, no questions asked and most collection sites can be found at local Police Departments.

To find a collection site near you and learn more about the event go to www.deatakeback.com, or by calling 800-882-9539.