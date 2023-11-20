NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) invites the public to participate in a virtual public meeting regarding the future of the Natural Bridge State Park in North Adams.

The DCR has held a series of meetings to present the plans for capital improvements at the park and provide information they’ve received from surveys, site analyses and public input.

The virtual meeting will be held on Monday, November 20, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Register for the meeting using this ZOOM link. Persons attending the meeting will be able to ask questions and provide feedback on the presentation, using the Q&A function available during the ZOOM meeting.

After the meeting, the presentation, as well as past meetings, will be available for viewing at this DCR web page.