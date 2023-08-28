Construction will begin this spring at Natural Bridge State Park in North Adams as part of a redesign plan that will span several years.

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The public is invited to a virtual meeting that will discuss the master plan for the Natural Bridge State Park in North Adams.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) says the project will take place over three phases and is expected to take several years to complete.

The meeting is being held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and can be accessed at this ZOOM meeting link. The public will be invited to ask questions and provide feedback on the presentation, using the Q&A function. After the meeting, the presentation will be available for viewing using this link. Public input can also be submitted online until September 19th.

The park is the site of the only natural white marble arch in North America, which was carved out of 550 million-year-old bedrock marble by glacial melt water over 13,000 years ago. Currently, the park is open but viewing decks and a walkway over the 60-foot gorge have been removed.