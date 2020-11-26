NBT Bank contributes $15K to organizations across western Mass.

Berkshire County

by: Regan Schiappa

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – NBT Bank is giving back to the community they serve, by way of giving $15,000 to community organizations.

Bank representatives spent the past week presenting a dozen area organizations with $15,000 checks.

NBT Branch Managers from Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee, along with the banking Regional Manager, presented the donations while following safety protocols.

Organizations that received funding include – The Lee Food Pantry, Lee Youth Association, and Berkshire Housing Development Corporation.

