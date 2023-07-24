NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Following the recent flooding that has been happening across the state, lawmakers were at City Hall in North Adams Monday afternoon surveying the flood damage that destroyed neighborhoods and roadways across Berkshire County this past Friday.

Congressman Richard Neal joined North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey, State Representative John Barrett and other city officials to survey the flood damage and discuss recovery efforts.

“Well, July has been a pretty wet month and we have attempted to assess the damage that’s been done to some of the communities in the first congressional district and point out that FEMA is a very responsible agency,” said Congressman Neal.

This comes after Congressman Neal joined Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, as well as Representative Jim McGovern in sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, urging them to quickly give emergency assistance to local communities.

Following his trip to North Adams, Neal also went to Clarksburg to access some of the damage there.