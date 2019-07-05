New cannabis dispensary now open in Lee

LEE, Mass. (NEWS10) — A new cannabis dispensary is now officially open in Lee, Massachusetts.

Cana Provisions opened its door for the first time Friday morning and customers were there early, waiting to get inside. It’s the first cannabis dispensary in Lee, but it’s not alone in Berkshire County.

Co-owner Erik Williams says he’s not worried about saturation in the market anytime soon.

“In fact we hope that a lot more stores will open, in particular, here in the Berkshires,” said Williams. “We have seen that in another state, where there has been recreational cannabis, we have seen significant increases in the tourist industry.”

The Lee Chamber of Commerce says it’s thrilled to support a new business in the area. The dispensary now employs 43 full-time employees, and offers a wide variety of cannabis product.