New information released following assault at Bard College at Simon’s Rock

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass (WWLP) – Police have released new details following the reported assault at Bard College at Simon’s Rock.

On Friday, September 27, Campus Safety received a call before 2:00 p.m. for a report that a student was assaulted in a wooded area on campus. The student was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, treated for minor injuries and has been released.

Great Barrington PD investigating alleged assault on college campus

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Andy McKeever, this incident has caused the community to feel unease especially for Simon’s Rock students and faculty.

Given the circumstances, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office and Great Barrington Police department have released the following details on the ongoing case:

The student informed investigators that the student was rendered unconscious and dragged approximately 75 yards into the woods. The student reported later waking with cuts through the student’s clothing, resulting in cuts to the student’s torso.

The ground in the area of which the student was reportedly dragged consisted of a wooden path, dirt, and mud.

The student’s clothing, shoes, hair, and body did not have any dirt or debris on them.

The superficial wounds on the student’s torso did not align with the cuts on the student’s clothing.

There were no defensive wounds on the complainant.

Records provided thus far do not provide a medical reason for unconsciousness.

Investigators conducted three interviews with the student.

No description of the alleged assailant was provided to investigators during any of the interviews.

No surveillance footage of the area is available.

None of the witnesses in the area at the time reported seeing any other potentially involved parties in the vicinity.

Officers are looking into all factors in this case from the original complaint to potential motivations behind the alleged assault. Forensic testing has yet to be finalized.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Great Barrington Police at 413-528-0306.