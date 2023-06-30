PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A new mural honoring Berkshire County’s Vietnam Veteran’s Killed in Action will be unveiled next week in Pittsfield.

The mural, entitled Lest We Forget 1961-1975, will be unveiled at a public ceremony on Friday, July 7 at 10am at the Intertek Building, 50 Pearl Street in Pittsfield.

The new mural was painted by Ghi Sign Company based in Canaan, Connecticut referencing an original depiction from 1990. The original scene was created and erected on the building located at 101 First Street. Due to natural wear, the original scene was re-created and moved to West Housatonic Street in 2004.

The project is funded in partnership with: building owners James and Margaret Beauregard; the City of Pittsfield; Vietnam Veterans of America James E. Callahan Berkshire County Chapter 65, with a special thanks to Fran Tremblay, Peter Blake, Tyrone Belanger, Larry Caprari and Henry Morris; along with grants from the following organizations: Massachusetts State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB) Veterans Heritage Grants; the Pittsfield Cultural Council through Artscape; General Dynamics Mission Systems and the Pittsfield Community Preservation Act.