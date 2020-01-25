No bail for man indicted on charges in connection with deadly Pittsfield shooting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A North Adams man is being held without bail after the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office obtained multiple indictments against him in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in Pittsfield last year.

DA Andrea Harrington said her office secured indictments on Friday for murder, armed assault with intent to murder and several gun-related charges against 25-year-old Tyler Sumner.

The charges against Sumner stems from a shooting that killed 32-year-old Stephani Olivieri of Becket, MA and Yonkers, New York. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Berkshire Superior Court on January 29 at 2 p.m.

On August 25, 2019, Olivieri was shot as she sat in her parked car on Columbus Avenue in Pittsfield around 3:22 a.m. She was rushed to Berkshire Medica Center where she passed away.

Investigators believe Olivieri was not the intended target of the shooting.

The DA’s Office said the investigation into the deadly shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Pittsfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (413) 448-9705.