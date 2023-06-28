NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office will not be seeking a retrial for a 1984 deadly arson case due to outdated arson evidence and no way to gather evidence today since the building has been demolished.

For the past 35 years, William Cascone has been incarcerated for multiple counts of arson and second-degree felony murder following a building fire in North Adams that killed three children. In 2021, the defense counsel for Cascone filed a motion for post-conviction relief in the case claiming the evidence used in the case was “outdated and faulty arson science.”

On June 14, a judge reviewed the motion and allowed it to proceed. In the memorandum, the judge wrote, “…a new trial is warranted based on newly discovered evidence that would likely have been a real factor in the jury’s deliberation thus raises a substantial risk that justice was not done.”

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that they have entered a nolle prosequi, meaning they will not be seeking a retrial in the case. The DA’s Office said the original investigation into the cause of the fire in 1984 applied standards that no longer exist in modern day. In order to obtain current and accurate evidence, officials would need access to the building as it existed after the fire, which is not possible today. In addition, the building has been demolished.

In 1984, a four-story apartment building on State Street in North Adams was burned down around 5:00 a.m. Cascone was at the building for a gathering in a fourth-floor apartment the night before. A verbal altercation between Cascone and the tenant occurred, where Cascone threatened her. He left the gathering to sleep in his car around 4:45 a.m.

At 5:00 a.m., fire alarms went off inside the building. Three children inside the building died from that fire. The initial cause of the fire was determined to be an intentionally set fire. Cascone was convicted in the trial for the believed arson.