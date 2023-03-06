NEW MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Norfolk Road Bridge will be closed for repairs starting on Monday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the bridge over the Umpachene River is expected to be re-opened in July, but until then, a detour will be set in place.

The detour will utilize Mill River Southfield Road, Lumbert Cross Road, and Canaan Southfield Road.

Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police will be used to guide drivers safely through the construction. Drivers who are traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.