Norman Rockwell Museum reopens with new online program, COVID-19 procedures

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge reopened Sunday with a new slate of exhibitions and online programming.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the museum’s artwork is known for its approachable and relatable qualities that portray American life through intimate moments and challenges that still affect our society today.

Visitors looking to check out the new artwork must purchase advanced timed tickets. As the museum reopens, COVID-19 procedures are in place to ensure the safety of everyone. Visitors must follow state guidelines for social distancing, wearing masks, and limiting contact with staff.