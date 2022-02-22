STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Norman Rockwell Museum is planning an exhibition of works by noted illustrator Bascove, who in 2017 donated more than 500 of her original illustrations and works to the Massachusetts museum.

The exhibition, entitled “Bascove: The Time We Spend with Words,” will be on view from March 12 through June 5, the museum said in a statement this week.

Bascove, whose full name is Anne Bascove, is best known for her woodcut book jacket and magazine illustrations as well as for her series of paintings and drawings of the bridges of New York City.

This exhibition will feature Bascove’s art for some significant literary works, including examples of her creative process — from sketch to wood block carving and final illustration. It includes a video interview with the artist.

“Throughout her career, Bascove has treated words and images as two parts of a visual and conceptual whole, moving far beyond ornament. Her powerful artworks have inspired and influenced generations of artists and we are honored to help steward this important female creator’s legacy,” museum Deputy Director Stephanie Haboush Plunkett said in a statement.