Norman Rockwell Museum welcoming back guest July 12

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge is ready to reopen, welcoming visitors back on July 12.

Social distancing measures as well as enhanced cleaning procedures will be in place. Pre-purchased, timed ticketing will control the number of visitors in the museum.

Members and Stockbridge residents don’t have to wait until Sunday, though.

Special, free preview days for those groups will run Friday and Saturday.

Finally, the virtual Norman Rockwell Museum will continue to operate by popular demand.