Norman Rockwell painting inspires viral image of VP-elect Kamala Harris

Berkshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Norman Rockwell painting has inspired a viral image of Kamala Harris.

You have probably seen the image on social media.

The little girl depicted in the VP-elect’s shadow is Ruby Bridges,’ the first black girl to attend an all-white-elementary school in New Orleans.

It’s a spinoff of Norman Rockwell’s “The Problem We All Live With.” 22News spoke with Laurie Norton Moffatt, Director/CEO of Norman Rockwell Museum, about the significance of the viral photo.

She said,” Using Rockwell as a marker, a symbolic marker, an image marker of this great march to women’s equity and equity for people of color. So it was really a thrilling moment to see such a beautiful image created by a new young designer today.”

The original Ruby Bridges’ painting is now on display at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge. Visitors of the museum are encouraged to purchase tickets beforehand.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today

Contests and Sweepstakes