NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP)– Massachusetts has received more than $2-million in funding for two roadway infrastructure improvement projects.

Both Boston and North Adams will receive money through the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program, which was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

North Adams was awarded more than $750,000 for an overpass study to investigate the flow of traffic in the city that would help better connect the downtown. The overpass, which was constructed when North Adams experienced comprehensive revitalization, created a significant barrier to community connectivity.

The Boston award of $1.8 million will allow the reconstruction efforts in Boston’s Chinatown to create an outdoor community space that connects residents, improves public health, and reduces carbon emissions.