NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Officials in North Adams announced on Tuesday that the Brown Street Bridge is closed until further notice. The police department said that the bridge, connecting River Street and West Main Street, was shut down after a state inspection.

Brown Street is now closed to traffic at the River Street intersection, so access to Brown Street businesses can now be accessed only via West Main Street. City Hall said to plan alternate routes, and that they’re working to resolve the issue with the state.