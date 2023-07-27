NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Airbnb has unveiled its list of the most hospitable hosts in each of the 50 U.S. states, and the top spot for Massachusetts went to Doug and Michael, the hosts of the Netherwood listing in North Adams.

To earn this prestigious title, Doug and Michael had to achieve a remarkable 100% rate of 5-star reviews in the critical categories of Cleanliness, Check-in, and Communication, with a minimum of 100 reviews. Impressively, they surpassed this benchmark with over 150 glowing reviews, consistently delivering top-notch hospitality and safety to their guests.

Elated by their achievement, the gracious hosts shared their motivation, stating, “We had a desire to share our property’s scenic views with others, and we’re in a great spot for access to local attractions. The opportunity to meet people from around the country and other countries has been wonderful!”

Airbnb values the extraordinary effort put forth by Hosts like Doug and Michael, as they make travel accessible and memorable for guests from all corners of the globe. Their exceptional hospitality takes many forms, from maintaining a spotless listing to ensuring quick responses to guest needs and offering seamless check-in processes that kickstart vacations with ease.