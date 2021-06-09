North Adams junkyard fire determined to be accidental

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A large fire at the George Apkin & Sons junkyard in North Adams on Tuesday, May 25th has been ruled accidental.

According to North Adams Fire Chief Brent M. Lefebvre and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, the fire was started as a result of heavy equipment being used on cars that still had gasoline inside their tanks. Gasoline vapors was determined the cause of the fire.

According to North Adams City Hall, around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25th, North Adams Fire Department responded to a large fire at George Apkin & Sons junkyard on State Street. Several vehicles and material in the scrap yard caught fire. A large amount of smoke was also produced from the fire.

(Photo credit: Carmen)

(Photo credit: Carmen)

(Williamsburg Police and Fire Department)

(Williamsburg Police and Fire Department)

The North Adams Fire Department, Police Departments and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal assisted in the investigation.