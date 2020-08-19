North Adams police document suspicious items inside rental vehicle

Berkshire County
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in North Adams continue to investigate recent vehicle break-ins in the city.

According to the North Adams Police Department, officers conducted a field contact with out of state residents in a rental vehicle that may have been involved with items stolen from vehicles recently.

The items seen in plain view were distinctive looking knives and a tool that tractor trailer drivers use. The occupants were identified and pictures of the items were taken. However, this is the only action police were able to make and none of the items were confiscated.

If you have had anything stolen or have any information about the above items, contact Officer Christopher Gelinas at 413-664-4945 extension 1.

