North Adams Police looking for missing hiker

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The North Adams Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing hike last seen on Tuesday.

According to the North Adams Police Department, 38-year-old Sean Barrett was last seen on Tuesday on the Bellows Pipe Trail in North Adams. Police say he was last spoken to on the phone Wednesday around 5 a.m.

If you’ve seen him or know of his whereabouts you are asked to contact the North Adams Police Department at 413-664-4944 extension 1 or Massachusetts State Police – Cheshire at 413-743-4700.