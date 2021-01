NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The North Adam’s Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a teen who was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday night.

According to the North Adams Police Department, Shaun Chelstowski was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is 17 years old and described to be 5’8″, 140 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the North Adams Police Department.