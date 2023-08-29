NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – North Adams Police are looking for the owner of a dog that was found on Gregory Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

According to North Adams police, this dog pictured below was found roaming the area of Gregory Avenue at around 3 p.m.

Courtesy of North Adams Police Department

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the owner of the pup, who is brown and wearing a harness. If anyone has any information or knows the owner, they are asked to call NAPD Dispatch at 413-664-4945 extension 1.