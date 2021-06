NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – North Adams police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person that may be involved with a motor vehicle theft.

The woman was last seen in the Union Street area near McDonalds on Thursday. According to police, a motor vehicle theft occurred and she is considered a person of interest.

If you can recognize her or have any information on the theft, you are asked to contact North Adams police at at 413-664-4945 x1. You may remain anonymous.