NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The North Adams Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest in connection with larceny.

According to the police, the two people are of interest in connection with a larceny at the Ocean State Job Lot in North Adams at around 230 p.m. on Thursday.

If you were at Ocean State Job Lot or have any information on wither person you are asked to contact Officer Taylor Kline at the North Adams Police at 413-664-4945.