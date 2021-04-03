North Adams remembers Officer Evans

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) — As the nation mourns Capitol Police Officer William Evans as a fallen hero, many people here in western Massachusetts are mourning a former friend and teammate.

22News spoke with the North Adams Police Chief. While officer Evans was not on the police force in North Adams, a number of them knew him personally.

That’s why the flags were put at half staff at both the police station and city hall, and officers were wearing a black band of mourning to pay tribute to the lost hero and the sacrifice he made.

Before his time on the force, North Adams was his home. Living here and then neighboring Clarksburg in his teen years. At Drury High school, he played baseball and trumpet.

As folks here remember his past, they also mourn the future he won’t get to have.

“You can’t find the proper words to console a loved one. Especially in a situation like this. The law enforcement community takes a hit every single time something like this happens,” North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood said. “It’s a healing process it’s going to take some time.”

In the coming days, Chief Wood said they are coordinating with the Mayor for the next steps to honor Officer Evans memory.