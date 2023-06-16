NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of North Adams is gearing up for its third annual Pride Night Celebration, set to take place on Friday, June 23.

The event, organized by North Adams Pride, will be held at MASS MoCA’s Courtyard A from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., regardless of weather conditions.

Building upon the success of previous years, this year’s celebration promises to be even more remarkable. With a history of hosting two summer pride celebrations, an award-winning float at the Fall Foliage Parade, and the sold-out North Lights Ball, North Adams Pride has established a solid foundation for this year’s event.

To ensure a diverse and inclusive celebration, North Adams Pride has taken additional measures. Last year’s festivities drew over 600 attendees, and this year’s organizers are prepared for an even larger crowd. They have planned a range of activities suitable for all ages, including music, dancing, food, and beverages.

While the event aims to create a joyous atmosphere, it also strives to be educational and innovative. Andrew Fitch, one of the organizers, expressed the importance of the celebration being an opportunity for the community to come together, learn, and advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights. Fitch highlighted the challenges currently faced by the community, including the enactment of anti-LGBTQIA+ bills and the denial of essential healthcare to transgender individuals. North Adams Pride Night Celebration seeks to inspire positive change and foster a more inclusive and vibrant North Adams.

The celebration will offer a variety of happenings throughout the evening:

The Family Fun Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. will feature activities such as drag story time, face painting by Oh Hello, and informational tables from community groups. Local drag performers, Vuronika Baked and Londyn Jae Precise, will entertain the audience, while reading excerpts from banned LGBTQIA+ books.

At 7 p.m., the Lightning Talks will commence, with local LGBTQIA+ leaders providing insights into Pride history, the state of anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation, and fostering a supportive community. The talks will conclude with professional dancer, Vic Ziter, who will lead the audience into a dance party by offering dance coaching.

The celebration will continue with a DJ set by Berkshire DJ, BFG, and projections by Studio HHH. Attendees will have a variety of food and beverage options, including offerings from Bright Ideas Brewing, Courtyard Cocktail Bar, Bigg Daddy’s Philly Cheesesteak, and the Chingón Takeout Window.

For those unwilling to end the festivities at 9:30 p.m., an after-party will be hosted at Casita, a new mezcal bar from the Chingon team. Attendees can enjoy drinks, snacks, and live performances at the after-party.

North Adams and the surrounding region are invited to join the Pride Night Celebration and raise awareness for LGBTQIA+ rights in a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere. Alexandra Foradas, Curator at MASS MoCA and North Adams Pride co-organizer, expressed her excitement about the celebration, describing it as a beautiful reflection of the diverse LGBTQIA+ community in North Adams and the region as a whole.