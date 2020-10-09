Northern section of the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail to reopen Friday

CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – The northern section of the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail will be reopened Friday night after being closed in June for resurfacing operations.

According to MassDOT, the northern section of the trail will be re-opened to the public at 5:00 p.m. on Friday. The trail was temporarily closed to the public on June 29 to facilitate resurfacing operations.

The project’s contractor J.H. Maxymillian of Pittsfield will be on site for the next two weeks to conduct minor clean-up operations.

The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail is an old railroad track that was converted into a 10-foot-wide trail as part of a $3,241,235 project. The trail runs 12.7 miles through the towns of Cheshire, Lanesborough, and Adams.

The southern portion of the trail was re-opened to the public on June 27.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trail’s visitor center, restrooms, and picnic areas are currently closed.