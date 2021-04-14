Officer William Evans’ body returns to western Massachusetts Wednesday

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – After lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, US Capitol Police and Massachusetts native officer William “Billy” Evans was escorted off the Capitol grounds and will be en route to return here to Massachusetts Wednesday evening.

Officer Evans plane is expected to land at Bradley International Airport just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. A procession will take Evan’s body from Bradley to I-91 north, then onto the Mohawk Trail to Adams. North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood said they expect the procession to arrive in North Adams between 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Groups of fire and police departments from surrounding communities in Franklin County, including Northampton, will join together to pay respects and honor Officer Evans on the Hatfield overpass on I-91 as the procession drives by. Chief Jon Devine of the Northampton Fire department helped bring the departments together for the emotional tribute.

The body of Evans was escorted off the Capitol grounds Wednesday morning. Bagpipes played “Amazing Grace” as his casket was carried out. Family members and congressional leaders joined his fellow officers in the ceremony.

According to his obituary, a private mass will be held at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church at 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning. A private burial will follow the mass. The Adams Police Department will have several roads closed off, including the Bellevue Cemetery, as the funeral occurs.

