Officer William Evans to lie in honor at US Capitol Rotunda

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that late U.S. Capitol Police Officer William ‘Billy’ F. Evans will lie in honor in the United States Capitol Rotunda.

Officer William Evans who was an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police, died in the line of duty protecting the U.S. Capitol on April 2.

“The United States Congress joins all Americans in mourning the tragic death of one of our Capitol Police heroes, Officer Billy Evans, in giving his life to protect our Capitol and our Country, Officer Evans became a martyr for our democracy. On behalf of the entire Congress, we are profoundly grateful,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A ceremonial arrival will take place on April 13 at 10:30 a.m. on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol and a Congressional Tribute will be held at 11:00 a.m.

“It is our hope that this tribute will be a comfort to the family of Officer Evans, particularly his children Logan and Abigail, as will the knowledge that so many Americans mourn with and pray for them at this sad time,” said Speaker Pelosi.

A viewing period will begin at 12:00 p.m. for members of the U.S. Capitol Police and Members of Congress. A ceremonial departure will also occur at 6:30 p.m. on the same day.