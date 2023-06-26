PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A small kitchen fire at Patrick’s Restaurant was caused by oil-soaked rags Sunday morning.

According to Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Garner, at around 9:15 a.m., crews were called to 27 Bank Row, Patrick’s Restaurant, for a fire alarm activation. Upon arrival, light smoke could be seen in the restaurant with water flowing in the kitchen area.

The fire was put out by a single sprinkler head located right above the fire in the corner of the kitchen near the back exit. The restaurant was ventilated and the owner is working with the Health Department and Fire Prevention to reopen the restaurant.

The cause of the fire was spontaneous combustion of oil-soaked rags.