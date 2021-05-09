OLLI will host online art show featuring art by prisoners

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College is presenting an online program titled Prison Art in America on May 12 at 4:00 p.m. with Phyllis Kornfeld, author of a book by the same name.

Phyllis Kornfeld is an artist and author that has worked closely with incarcerated men and women around the country for 35 years, in all levels of security from county jail to maximum security to death row.

The art presentation offers a look at drawings, paintings, and objects even made with shampoo, M&Ms, and toilet paper.

“Powerful and beautiful stuff that, once again, makes us question our sometimes stupid definitions of art in an America that is in the process of returning to the medieval idea of prisons as a place of punishment and revenge, as opposed to places of rehabilitation and healing, here is a tiny ray of hope. Here is art that evidences deep and personal healing and lasting change,” said Musician and author David Byrne.

Kornfeld’s talk is the next program in OLLI’s 2021 Distinguished Speakers Series that will be presented online in partnership with the Berkshire Museum.

Tickets are $10 for OLLI and Berkshire Museum members, $15 for the general public, and free for youth, they are available for purchase at www.berkshireolli.org.