One dead after motorcycle and car accident in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are trying to determine the cause of a motorcycle and car accident that killed one man in Pittsfield early Tuesday morning.

Berkshire District Attorney’s Office spokesman Dennis Yusko told 22News Pittsfield resident Michael Lanphear, 54, died from injuries he suffered from the crash.

Lanphear was on a motorcycle traveling on West Housatonic Street when it collided with a Jeep that was pulling out of an intersection at Osceola St. around 7:48 p.m.

The driver of the Jeep, 25-year-old Abigail Hunter was not injured. No citations or charges were issued.

West Housatonic St. was shut down for hours while police investigated, it has since reopened.

Detectives assigned to the DA’s Office are handling the case.