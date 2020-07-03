One dead, three injured after three-car crash in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has died and three others were injured in a three-car crash on Williams Street in Pittsfield Thursday night.

According to Pittsfield Sgt Marc Maddalena, 31-year-old Matthew Nadolny of Becket was traveling westbound on Williams Street when he collided with a car operated by 80-year-old Lina Simeone of Pittsfield who was also traveling westbound on Williams Street in front of Nadolny.

After hitting Simeone, Nadolny entered into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with another car operated by 72-year-old Sean Mulholland of Becket also accompanied by his wife.

Maddalena told 22News all occupants involved in the crash were taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Nadolny succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital.

The road was closed to traffic for two and a half hours so police could investigate. Police also closed Williams Street at Leona Street, as well as Williams Street from Dalton Division to Harryl Street for about three hours.

The crash is being investigated by the Pittsfield Police Department Traffic Unit and anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer Brandon Gallagher at 413-448-9700 ext 549.