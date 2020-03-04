One man injured, another arrested in connection to stabbing in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — One man is injured and another has been arrested after a stabbing incident in Pittsfield Wednesday morning.

According to Pittsfield Police Department, 56 year-old William Muffati, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, in connection to the stabbing. He was brought to Pittsfield District Court for arraignment.

Lieutenant John Soules of Pittsfield Police told 22News that another man was found with multiple stab wounds and was sent to Berkshire Medical Center where he is expected to be okay.

Pittsfield Police and Massachusetts State Police responded to a call at 10:47 AM near Brown Street and Franco Terrace for a report of a fight involving a knife. Officers found two men who appeared to have been in a fight.

Anyone who has information or witnessed the stabbing incident is asked to contact Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9705.

Information can also be provided anonymously through the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706. You can text PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).