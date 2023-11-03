STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking to embrace the spirit and magic of the holiday season, look no further than this charming Berkshire County town.

According to Country Living, Stockbridge is a haven for holiday lovers. The publication has included it in their list of the 30 most magical Christmas towns in the U.S., alongside Cape Cod, Woodstock in Vermont, and Essex in Connecticut.

Ann Shields of Country Living wrote, “These magical American Christmas towns are ready to embrace you with open arms, opportunities for new Christmas traditions, and, of course, a warm cup of hot chocolate or two.”

Visitors can step into a Norman Rockwell painting as the town recreates the famous 1967 painting, “Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas (Home for Christmas),” during their annual festival. The public can tour old, historic homes that are beautifully decorated for the holidays while strolling down Main Street, lined with vintage cars.

The publication also mentions Essex, Connecticut, which features a holiday village where guests can attend a train show or hop aboard the North Pole Express. Visitors can also stay at the historic Griswold Inn. The publication notes, “Do some Christmas shopping at the holiday village, where you can also catch a stunning light show. Have dinner or even stay at the historic Griswold Inn for the perfect New England holiday.”

Woodstock in Vermont is described as “Christmas card-worthy,” with various holiday activities such as cross-country skiing, visiting covered bridges, and enjoying a horse-drawn sleigh ride at Billings Farm & Museum.

Last but not least, Cape Cod, a well-visited summer vacation destination, also made the list. Shields wrote, “There are few things more picturesque than lighthouses decked out in Christmas garlands, wreaths, and lights.” Cape Cod offers craft fairs, parades, theater productions, and even a train to Christmas Town, making it a perfect seaside destination to experience holiday cheer.

Whether you’re in the Berkshires, the Green Mountains, or along the coast, New England has plenty of holiday magic to offer.