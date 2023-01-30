PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was injured in a shooting Friday night at a restaurant on Tyler Street in Pittsfield.

Pittsfield Police received a report of a disturbance with multiple people involved Friday around 10:30 p.m. at Zen’s Pub located at 303 Tyler Street. Police say they also received a report of one person shooting a firearm. There was no ShotSpotter activation, according to police.

When officers arrived at the area, blood was located, and a firearm was a short distance away but no victim. They later learned that an adult Pittsfield man was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for a single gunshot wound. The victim is expected to be okay.

Pittsfield Police are investigating the incident. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Detective Bureau tip line at 413-448-9706. You can also text a tip by texting PITTIP plus your message to TIP411 (847411).