One person killed in Great Barrington apartment fire

Berkshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One resident is dead after an apartment fire in Great Barrington Monday night.

According to the Great Barrington Fire Department, around 7:40 p.m. crews were heading to 24 Silver Street when they received more information that people were trapped in the apartment fire.

Great Barrington Police Officer Bradley Lupiani confirmed with 22News one person has died, however, no further details could be released.

22News will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Trending Stories

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots