One person killed in Great Barrington apartment fire

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One resident is dead after an apartment fire in Great Barrington Monday night.

According to the Great Barrington Fire Department, around 7:40 p.m. crews were heading to 24 Silver Street when they received more information that people were trapped in the apartment fire.

Great Barrington Police Officer Bradley Lupiani confirmed with 22News one person has died, however, no further details could be released.

