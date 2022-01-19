One person seriously injured after car fire in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a car fire in Pittsfield Wednesday morning.

According to Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Garner, the fire department was called to a car fire around 8:42 a.m. Wednesday on Second Street. When firefighters arrived, they found a car on fire as well as two other nearby vehicles damaged by the fire. Neighbors told firefighters that there was still a person inside the vehicle.

Fire crews were able to rescue the person inside the car. The person was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for serious injuries.

The car was parked at the time of the fire. The incident is being investigated by the Pittsfield Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, and Pittsfield Fire Department.