Otis elementary school closed Friday due to COVID-19 cases

OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – An elementary school in Otis will be closed Friday due to confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to police.

The Otis Police Department on Thursday night announced that the Farmington River Elementary School will be closed Friday, September 3, after confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported within the school district and the larger community.

Police did not say the number of active COVID cases that were reported. Students and staff are awaiting COVID test results. It is unclear when the students will be able to return.