OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Health Program mobile health unit will be providing COVID-19 testing and flu shots at the Otis Town Hall Friday.

According to the town of Otis, testing will be available from 10 a.m. to Noon in the rear parking lot of the town hall. No appointment is necessary and residents are encouraged to wear a mask and bring their insurance cards.