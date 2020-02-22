Otis Ridge Ski still in season despite mild weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been a very mild winter and there is really no snow to be found here in the Springfield area. There is snow in the Berkshires and some good skiing too.

It’s hard to find any snow on the ground in the lower Pioneer Valley and the mild weather this winter has been beneficial for some area golf courses. If you are looking to ski you can do it at Otis Ridge.

Eric Vanoostveen told 22News, “There is plenty of good skiing and we have plenty of snow all man-made so we’re offering great conditions. We have the majority of our mountain open so things are good up here we just want people to come out and ski.”

There were plenty of families taking advantage of the nice weather and good skiing conditions during school vacation week.

Michelle Dunne told 22News, “It’s stellar, really stellar so just because there is no snow in your front yard does not mean there is no snow at Otis Ridge.”

Otis Ridge will be open this weekend and they plan to stay open well into March. It does look like there will be some good weather for skiing this weekend.