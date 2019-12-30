Otis under state of emergency; Warming shelter open

OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire County town of Otis is under a state of emergency.

The town’s police department made the announcement on Facebook Monday afternoon.

Otis police said there is a warming shelter available to anyone in need, located at the Otis Town Hall at 1 North Main Road. Anyone who needs to charge their phone is also welcome at the warming shelter.

According to the MEMA outage map, 15 percent of Otis customers are without power as of 3:30 p.m. Berkshire County is under an Ice Storm Warning until 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

