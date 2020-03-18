Over 160 BMC employees quarantined after treating positive coronavirus patients

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 160 Berkshire Medical Center employees are on furlough for quarantine after possible exposure to coronavirus, according to a document obtained by the Berkshire Eagle Wednesday.

The employees may have been exposed to the virus from patients they treated who tested positive. The document, an internal company memo emailed to all employees on Sunday from Darlene Rodowicz, executive vice president of Berkshire Health Systems, indicates BMC recently hired 54 new nurses through a temporary agency.

The new nurses started on Friday and they specialize in medical/surgical, intensive care and emergency services. The health system has also hired three CT scan technicians, and is asking the agency for five respiratory therapists and two radiology technicians, The Eagle reports.

The quarantine period is 14 days from the “last known contact” with the positive coronavirus patient.

A nurse call line set up for people concerned or having symptoms, (855) BMC-LINK, is receiving between 50 and 200 calls per day, according to the memo obtained by The Eagle.

This is a developing story. 22News will follow-up and bring you more details.