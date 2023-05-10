PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 200 volunteers, representing two-dozen businesses and organizations, have registered for “Pittsfield Clean Up Day” on Friday, May 19.

Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. (DPI) is set to host a Downtown Pittsfield Cleanup, encouraging the whole city to clean their neighborhoods. An important part of DPI’s mission is to keep downtown clean, safe, and friendly; And local companies and individuals are supporting that mission with some good-natured competition.

Courtesy of Downtown Pittsfield, Inc.

Courtesy of Downtown Pittsfield, Inc.

Courtesy of Downtown Pittsfield, Inc.

Courtesy of Downtown Pittsfield, Inc.

Courtesy of Downtown Pittsfield, Inc.

Courtesy of Downtown Pittsfield, Inc.

According to DPI, the Downtown Cleanup area includes North and South Street between East and West Housatonic Streets and Berkshire Medical Center and all side streets, and participating teams include:

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire County Arc

Berkshire Innovation Center

Berkshire Museum

Berkshire Pride

Berkshire Theatre Group

BFAIR

Big Y

Committee of Public Counsel Services

Crane Currency

CT Management Group

Dulye Leadership Experience/CompuWorks

Guardian

Guidewire

Hillcrest Educational Centers Highpoint Campus

Pittsfield Beautiful

Pittsfield High School

Pittsfield Police Department

Raytheon

RE-FORMation Academy

Richmond Appraisal Company

Sirenssa

Soldier On

The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank

Witch Slapped

To companion the Downtown Pittsfield Cleanup, Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. has proclaimed Friday, May 19th as “Pittsfield Clean Up Day”, where all Pittsfield residents are encouraged to get outside and clean up in their own neighborhoods, according to DPI.

Residents are encouraged to celebrate spring and their community spirit by participating in Pittsfield Clean Up Day and posting pictures of their efforts with the hashtag #PittsfieldCleanUpDay.

For more information on the Downtown Pittsfield Cleanup and Pittsfield Clean Up Day, visit their website or call Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. at 413-443-6501.