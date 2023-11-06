LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting overnight operations on the Mass Pike this week in Lee, Otis, and Becket.
According to a news release from MassDOT, the work will take place between 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. from Monday until Friday, November 10.
The schedule for the work and lane closures will be as follows:
Lee
- Traffic marking operations will be done on I-90 eastbound between mile marker 7.4 and mile marker 14.6, on Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning.
- Bridge repair operations will be done on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 9.4, from Monday through Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8.
Becket/Otis
- Finishing work for the paving project will be done nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound between mile marker 14.6 and mile marker 21.7 from Monday through Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, November 10.
Signage will be in place to guide drivers through the area.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.