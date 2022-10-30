LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Overnight guardrail replacement work will be taking place on the Mass Pike (I-90) westbound on-ramp at exit 10 in Lee starting Monday, October 31.

The project will run from Monday through Friday, November 4, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The work is expected to be complete by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4.

Travel on I-90 is not expected to be impacted during the scheduled work but there will be a temporary closure of the I-90 westbound on-ramp at exit 10. To enter westbound on I-90, traffic will be temporarily detoured to Route 102 west to Route 22 north in New York and enter I-90 westbound at exit B3 in Canaan, New York.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) advises drivers that there will be signs, law enforcement details and messaging to provide guidance. Drivers should be prepared to expect delays and slower speeds. The work is dependent on weather conditions.